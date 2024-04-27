Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,874. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

