Callan Capital LLC Acquires 28,549 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $44.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

