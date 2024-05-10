Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $251,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 1,484,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.