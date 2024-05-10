Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) PT Raised to $19.00

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 162,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,403. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,738,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.