SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Callan Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,267 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $37,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 364,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,872,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 257,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

