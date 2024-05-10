The Root Network (ROOT) Price Hits $0.0463 on Major Exchanges

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $48.13 million and $9.78 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Root Network has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One The Root Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.05012544 USD and is up 19.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $9,358,011.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars.

