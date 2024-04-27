Callan Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $27,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 257,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,752,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 85,248 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

GSIE opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

