Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. 95,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,320. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 266,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 49,789 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 252,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 180,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

