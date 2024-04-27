Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.37. 552,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

