E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.78 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $522.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,953. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $410.67 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.08. The company has a market cap of $451.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

