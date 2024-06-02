Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.59 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and $42.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.04 or 0.00017717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00052808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,019,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,394,635 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

