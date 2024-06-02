Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $10.48-11.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.61 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.750 EPS.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.9 %

BURL stock opened at $240.05 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $243.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.