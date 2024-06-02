Daniel S. Wood Sells 2,052 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $16,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.74 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

