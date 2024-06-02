Daniel S. Wood Sells 2,052 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $16,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.74 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Consumer Portfolio Services
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.