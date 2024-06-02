Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Sells 918 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Bartolo sold 918 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $18,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Bartolo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bandwidth alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Bandwidth stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,079,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.