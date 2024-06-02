Christopher Harris Buys 1,000 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.

AutoCanada Trading Up 3.0 %

ACQ opened at C$20.50 on Friday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$16.60 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$481.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.97.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.19). AutoCanada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.