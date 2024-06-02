Christopher Harris Buys 1,000 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.
AutoCanada Trading Up 3.0 %
ACQ opened at C$20.50 on Friday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$16.60 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$481.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.97.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.19). AutoCanada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
