Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.0-6.7% yr/yr to ~$41.0-41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.04 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.48.

NYSE:DG opened at $136.91 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $204.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

