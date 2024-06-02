BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Acquires $21,179.40 in Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,179.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,640.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BGSF Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of BGSF opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.71. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.
BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $68.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGSF
BGSF Company Profile
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BGSF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.