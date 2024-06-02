BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Acquires $21,179.40 in Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,179.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,640.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BGSF opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.71. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $68.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGSF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BGSF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

