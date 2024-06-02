Ramon A. Rodriguez Acquires 1,600 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,136.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

USCB Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in USCB Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

