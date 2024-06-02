Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

