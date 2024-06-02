Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.
Foot Locker Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
