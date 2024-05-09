E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $5.55 on Thursday, hitting $312.86. 2,920,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

