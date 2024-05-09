E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,398,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,097,637. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $321.60 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.18.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.