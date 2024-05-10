Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Announces Earnings Results

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 44,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,471. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

