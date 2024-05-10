Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 698,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,249. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Insider Activity at Advantage Solutions

In related news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at $566,099.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

