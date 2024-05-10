Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.16% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $695.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTNR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 2,363,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,826. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

