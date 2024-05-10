IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAGGet Free Report) (TSE:IMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,357,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,476. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.