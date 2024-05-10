IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Announces Earnings Results

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,357,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,476. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

