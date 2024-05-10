Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $2.83 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at $355,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RTX by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in RTX by 29.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,941,000 after buying an additional 1,914,184 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in RTX by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 12,753.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,143 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. 2,124,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,397,978. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

