Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 175 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 0.3 %

BHP stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $57.27. 931,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.