Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

AZPN stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $207.51. 176,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,620. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $224.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.77 and a 200-day moving average of $196.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

