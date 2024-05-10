Morgan Stanley Trims Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price to $30.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 2,582,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,370. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.