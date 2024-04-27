Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,589 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.64% of Cincinnati Financial worth $104,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $21,036,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 163.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.88 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

