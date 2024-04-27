Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,479 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $129.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $94.96 and a 1-year high of $134.34.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

