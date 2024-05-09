Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 235.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.78. 385,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,798. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.