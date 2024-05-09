Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.58. 180,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,329. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.29 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.33 and a 200 day moving average of $311.01. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

