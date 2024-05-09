Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 101,080 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.49. 4,429 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

