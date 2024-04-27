General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $162.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09. General Electric has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $163.65. The company has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

