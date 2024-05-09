Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 316 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.3 %

SHW stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $319.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.91. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

