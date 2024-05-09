iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $49,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,352.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INTF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.94. 76,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,502. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

