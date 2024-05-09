Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 451,789 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,268,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 185,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.19. 858,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,318. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.