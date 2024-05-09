Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $395,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT remained flat at $50.94 on Thursday. 914,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.