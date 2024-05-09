iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $872,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 74,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,742. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.