Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$14.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.11.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.013981 earnings per share for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

