Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of APLS traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 852,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.97.
In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,427 shares of company stock worth $23,169,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).
