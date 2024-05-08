Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FTT traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.20. 94,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.01. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$33.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The firm has a market cap of C$6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 3.9857007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

