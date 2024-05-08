Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vimeo updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 2.02. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

