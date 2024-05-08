Princess Private Equity Announces Dividend of €0.36 (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.36 ($0.38) per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Princess Private Equity Trading Up 0.6 %

Princess Private Equity stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 10.96 ($0.14). The stock had a trading volume of 149,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,307. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Princess Private Equity has a twelve month low of GBX 9.24 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The firm has a market cap of £7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

