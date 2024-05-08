Princess Private Equity Announces Dividend of €0.36 (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.36 ($0.38) per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Princess Private Equity Trading Up 0.6 %
Princess Private Equity stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 10.96 ($0.14). The stock had a trading volume of 149,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,307. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Princess Private Equity has a twelve month low of GBX 9.24 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The firm has a market cap of £7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.45.
Princess Private Equity Company Profile
