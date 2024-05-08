eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
eXp World Price Performance
EXPI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 148,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,037. eXp World has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
