Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $404.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Astrana Health updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28 to $1.52 EPS.

Astrana Health Stock Down 3.1 %

Astrana Health stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,479. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

