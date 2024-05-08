3i Infrastructure plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.95 (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

3i Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of LON 3IN traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 347 ($4.36). 883,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 327.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 323.05. 3i Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 276.74 ($3.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 348 ($4.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 916.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

About 3i Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.