Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $240.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 166,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.92. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

