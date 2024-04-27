Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KMP.UN. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.27 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

